Iran’s FM says U.S. has “no right” to restore sanctions

TEHRAN, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) — Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a letter to the rotating chairman of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) that the U.S. has “no right” to restore sanctions on Iran, official IRNA news agency reported on Friday.

“The Dispute Resolution Mechanism is only open to the actual JCPOA participants,” Zarif said in the letter which was written on Thursday and made public by the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday.

U.S. officials have recently claimed to remain a “participant” in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) by force of UNSC Resolution 2231, with the intention of initiating the JCPOA’s Dispute Resolution Mechanism and re-imposing UNSC sanctions on Iran.

Zarif added that the U.S. has violated both the JCPOA and Resolution 2231 by withdrawing from the JCPOA, unilaterally reimposing sanctions on Iran, “and even punishing those complying with the resolution.”

On the contrary, Iran has showed good faith in continuing “full implementation” of the JCPOA for “a full year” after the U.S. withdrawal and only applied “remedial measures” afterwards.

Zarif asked the UNSC to prevent the U.S. from “unilaterally and unlawfully abusing the Dispute Resolution Mechanism.” Enditem