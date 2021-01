TEHRAN, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) — Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is scheduled to visit the Republic of Azerbaijan for talks on bilateral ties, Iran Press news website reported on Thursday.

During his visit to Baku on Jan. 24, Zarif will meet senior Azerbaijan officials to discuss Tehran-Baku ties as well as regional issues.

Iranian companies’ participation in the reconstruction of the Nagorno-Karabakh region will also be among the topics to be discussed, according to the report. Enditem