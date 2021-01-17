Iran’s IRGC launches combined missile, drone drills in central desert

TEHRAN, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) — Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on Friday kicked off a combined missile and drone drills in the central desert area of the country, Tasnim news agency reported.

In the first stage of the drills, codenamed Great Prophet-15, the IRGC fired massive surface-to-surface ballistic missile, and the bomb-laden drones carried out operations, said the report.

The combined attack was carried out on the hypothetical enemy’s base and all of the designated targets were destroyed, it said.

The new generation of the missiles are equipped with detachable warheads and have the ability to be guided out of the atmosphere.

The missile are also able to cause disruption and pass through enemy’s missile shields, it added.

The military exercise was held in the presence of the IRGC Chief Commander Major General Hossein Salami, the Aerospace Commander of IRGC Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh and other high-ranking commanders and officials of the Iranian Armed Forces. Enditem