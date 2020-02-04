Iran’s judiciary sentences “CIA spy” to death: spokesman

TEHRAN, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) — Iran’s Judiciary spokesman Gholam Hossein Esmaili said Tuesday that the country’s Supreme Court has approved the death sentence of an Iranian who was spying for the United States, semi-official Fars news agency reported.

“Amir Rahimpour, who was the CIA spy and received huge money to give part of the information of Iran’s nuclear program to the intelligence service of America, had already been sentenced to death and it was recently approved by the country’s Supreme National court,” Esmaili was quoted as saying.

“He (Rahimpour) will be punished soon,” the spokesman said.

He added that two others have been sentenced to 10 years in prison on charges of spying for the United States.