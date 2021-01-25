Iran’s Mehdi Ghaedi chosen as Best AFC Young Player of 2020

TEHRAN, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) — Iran’s Mehdi Ghaedi was selected as the Best AFC Young Player of 2020, Tasnim news agency reported.

The award recognizes Asian men’s players (aged 23 or younger on December 31, 2020) for their performances in senior club and youth and senior national teams during the 2020 calendar year.

Ghaedi, 22, edged out his countryman Mehdi Abdi to win the award, with South Korea’s Won Du-jae finishing third.

Ghaedi, with Esteghlal FC, attracted attention throughout the continent with three goals in five matches in the recent AFC Champions League. Enditem