Iran’s Persepolis appeals to CAS over former coaches’ verdict

TEHRAN, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) — Iran’s Persepolis soccer club announced on Friday that they have appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) over the financial dispute with former head coach, Gabriel Calderon, and his two assistants, the Tehran Times daily reported.

FIFA has ordered Persepolis to pay 580,000 U.S. dollars to Calderon, as well as 95,380 U.S. dollars and 70,400 U.S. dollars to Calderon’s two assistants Joaquin Gil Arrondo and Inigo Valencia Amadoz, respectively.

Persepolis parted ways with the Argentinians in January after six months but have failed to pay their full wages thus far. Enditem