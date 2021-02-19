Iran’s position remains unchanged as Asian second best in FIFA ranking

TEHRAN, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) — Iran’s national soccer team has remained the second best Asian team in the latest FIFA World Ranking released on Thursday, the Tehran Times daily reported.

There were no changes to the places of Asia’s best teams, as Japan was ranked 27th, followed by Iran at 29th, and South Korea was ranked 38th.

The rankings were announced while national teams played least games since the last ranking in December.

Belgium, France, Brazil, England and Portugal continue to occupy the top spots. Enditem