Iran’s president denies differences among ministries over COVID-19 management

TEHRAN, April 5 (Xinhua) — Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday denied that there are differences between the ministry of health and the ministry of industry over dealing with the issues around COVID-19 in the country, according to official IRNA news agency.

Over the past days, media reports suggested that while the ministry of industry urges the resumption of economic activities in the country, the ministry of health opposes the idea, insisting on the maintenance of implementation of social distancing plan which started on March 27 across the country.

Rouhani said that both the health condition of the Iranians as well as the economy of the country should be taken into account while deciding on the management of the novel coronavirus.

All the people are working together along with the armed forces to combat the pandemic, he said, adding that the authorities have decided to ease some restrictions implemented in the country over the past days.

Low-risk businesses will resume their activities as of April 11 in different provinces other than Tehran. In the meantime, protocols adopted by the ministry of health should be observed in full, Rouhani said.

The resumption of low-risk activities in Tehran province will be allowed as of April 18, he added.

The Iranian president noted that resumption of high-risk economic activities is still forbidden and yet to be decided.

Iran’s Ministry of Health and Medical Education on Sunday updated the confirmed COVID-19 cases to 58,226, of whom 3,603 have died.