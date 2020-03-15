Iran’s president urges world states not to follow U.S. sanctions amid COVID-19 outbreak

TEHRAN, March 14 (Xinhua) — Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Saturday that President Hassan Rouhani has urged world countries not to follow U.S. anti-Iran sanctions.

In letters to his counterparts, Rouhani has informed how efforts to fight COVID-19 pandemic in Iran have been hampered by U.S. sanctions, Zarif tweeted.

Rouhani has urged the world states to cease observing the U.S. anti-Iran sanction, Zarif said.

Earlier, Zarif asked the UN chief to pressure Washington to lift sanctions against Tehran.

Iran is among the countries which have been severely hit by the outbreak of novel coronavirus.