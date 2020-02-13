Iran’s Sepahan beats UAE’s Al Ain 4-0 in AFC Champions League

TEHRAN, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) — Sepahan of Iran defeated UAE’s Al Ain 4-0 in Group D to start their 2020 AFC Champions League campaign at the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium on Tuesday.

Sepahan will face Qatar’s Al Sadd SC, while Al Ain will be hoping to bounce back against Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia.

In another match of the 2020 AFC Champions League Group C campaign, Iran’s Persepolis have kick-started theirs with a 2-0 away-defeat by Al Duhail on Tuesday.

Earlier on the day, Al Taawoun of Saudi Arabia had defeated Emirati football club Sharjah 1-0 in Group C.

Persepolis will travel to Sharjah next week, while Al Duhail make the trip west to Buraidah, Saudi Arabia where they face Al Taawoun.