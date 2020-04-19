Iran’s soccer league still in limbo

TEHRAN, April 18 (Xinhua) — The spokesperson for Sports Medicine Federation of Iran announced Saturday that it will make a decision on whether Iran professional soccer league will resume next month, Tehran Times daily reported.

Reza Saeidi said “the matches will reopen when officials deem conditions safe from the novel coronavirus.”

“The health of sportspersons is important for us. All sporting events have been suspended until May 20 and we will make a decision on May 4 about the resumption of the Iran soccer league,” Saeidi said.

After the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iran in February, the country suspended all sports events until the next notice.

Iran on Saturday reported a total of 80,868 infections and 5,031 deaths over COVID-19. Enditem