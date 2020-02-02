Iran’s top leader says U.S. Mideast peace plan not to be realized

TEHRAN, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday that the U.S. peace plan for the region will not be realized.

“Issue of Palestine will never be forgotten,” Khamenei tweeted.

“The Palestinian nation and all Muslim nations will definitely stand up to them and not allow the so-called Deal of the Century to be realized,” he noted.

A day earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the long-awaited political aspect of his Middle East peace plan, a proposal that has already been repeatedly refused by the Palestinians.

The plan proposes a “realistic” two-state solution and recognizes Jerusalem as Israel’s “undivided capital,” according to Trump.

The Iranian foreign ministry on Tuesday rejected the U.S. Middle East peace plan as “disgraceful.”