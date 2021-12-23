Iraq and Italy talk about collaborating on security issues.

Iraq and Italy talk about security cooperation.

Italy’s combat mission in Iraq came to an end.

BAGHDAD is the capital of Iraq.

The Iraqi government said in a statement on Thursday that the two countries had discussed bilateral relations and security cooperation.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi and Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, who is on an official visit to Baghdad, made the statement.

The talks focused on how to improve “cooperation in political and economic fields, as well as in the fight against terrorism,” according to the statement.

The talks also covered “the training of Iraqi forces under the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) framework, particularly with the transition of the relationship with the international coalition to a non-combat role,” according to the statement.

Since 2014, Italy has been a member of the US-led coalition fighting the DaeshISIS terror group, which at the time controlled nearly a third of Iraq’s territory.

In 2017, the Iraqi army was able to defeat the terrorist group with the help of an international coalition.

Italy announced the end of its combat mission in Iraq earlier this week.

In the fourth and final round of their strategic dialogue on July 26, Baghdad and Washington agreed to withdraw US forces from Iraq by the end of 2021.

Iraqi political forces and armed factions close to Iran have pushed for the withdrawal of all foreign forces from Iraq, particularly American troops. *Written by Ibrahim Mukhtar.