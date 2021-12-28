Iraq and Lebanon have agreed to strengthen their military ties.

During the visit of the Lebanese defense minister to Baghdad, a memorandum of understanding was signed.

BAGHDAD is a town in Iraq.

Iraq and Lebanon signed a memorandum of understanding on Tuesday to increase military cooperation.

The agreement was signed during a meeting between Iraqi Defense Minister Juma Inad and his Lebanese counterpart Maurice Selim, who was in Baghdad for a visit.

The Iraqi Defense Ministry stated in a statement that the agreement aims to “develop bilateral military relations” between the two Arab countries.

The Lebanese defense minister met with Iraqi National Security Adviser Qassim al-Araji on Monday to discuss ways to improve security and military cooperation.

In October of this year,

Najib Mikati, the Prime Minister of Lebanon, met with Mustafa al-Kadhimi, the Prime Minister of Iraq, on May 25 in Baghdad to discuss bilateral relations, regional developments, and counter-terrorism cooperation.

Ahmed Asmar in Ankara contributed to this article.