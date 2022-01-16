Iraq and Lithuania are attempting to resolve the migrant crisis at the EU’s external borders.

Bordering EU countries have reported a dramatic increase in the number of irregular crossings.

BAGHDAD is a city in Iraq.

On Sunday, Iraq and Lithuania met to discuss how to end the crisis of Iraqi migrants stranded on the Belarusian-Lithuanian border.

Fuad Hussein, Iraq’s foreign minister, met with Gabrielius Landsbergis, Lithuania’s foreign minister, who had arrived in Baghdad earlier in the day.

“Iraq was able to return 4,000 Iraqis who had been stranded on Belarus’ border with Lithuania and Poland,” Hussein said after his talks with Landsbergis at a press conference.

He stated that some Iraqi migrants remain stranded on the border, but did not provide an exact figure.

“Upon their approval, they will be returned to Iraq voluntarily,” he added.

Iraq was the first country, according to Landsbergis, to halt flights with Belarus in order to stem the migrant influx at the EU border.

His talks in Iraq, he said, also focused on ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in a variety of areas.

Lithuania, Latvia, and Poland, which border Belarus, have reported a dramatic increase in the number of irregular crossings since August.

So far in 2012, over 8,000 people have attempted to enter the EU via the Belarus-EU border, up sharply from just 150 last year.

Belarus, according to the EU, contacts potential travelers through what appear to be official channels, such as diplomatic missions and travel agencies, and invites them to visit Belarus by offering visas.

They are allegedly then led to the European Union’s border.

*Ahmed Asmar wrote this piece.