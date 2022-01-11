Iraq claims to have apprehended 62 Syrian “infiltrators.”

Iraq announced on Tuesday that it had detained dozens of Syrians who had crossed the border from its next-door neighbor.

The Defense Ministry said in a statement that 62 Syrians were arrested in a joint operation by Iraqi border guards and Kurdish Peshmerga forces.

However, the statement did not provide any additional information.

Iraq shares a 1,000-kilometer border with Syria, where the terror groups DaeshISIS and PKK are active.

Syrian authorities handed 50 Iraqi members of the DaeshISIS terrorist group over to Iraq last week.

Following the terror group’s defeat in Iraq in 2017, thousands of DaeshISIS members fled to Syria.

The Iraqi army continues to launch operations against the terror group, which has launched sporadic attacks in Iraq in recent months.

Ahmed Asmar is the author of this article.