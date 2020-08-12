Iraq condemns Turkish airstrike in northern Iraq

BAGHDAD, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) — Iraq on Tuesday condemned the deadly airstrike that killed two Iraqi officers and one soldier in the semi-autonomous region of Kurdistan in northern Iraq.

“We condemn the blatant attack carried out by Turkey through a plane that targeted Sidekan area in the Kurdistan region,” the media office of the Iraqi Presidency said in a statement.

It called for an immediate end to such attacks, adding that the two sides should sit together for dialogue to solve the border problems by peaceful means and in a manner that preserves the security and stability of the region.

Meanwhile, Tahsin al-Khafaji, spokesman of the Iraqi Joint Operations Command (JOC), said in a press release that “what happened today is a Turkish attack via a drone, which is a dangerous development.”

“The incident led to the killing of two senior officers, and there are other details that will be consulted with the brothers in the Kurdistan region to find out how the airstrike took place and what prompted the Turkish side to attack,” al-Khafaji added.

Earlier in the day, a JOC statement said that “a Turkish blatant attack targeted a military vehicle of border guards in the Sidekan area caused the death of the commander of the 2nd border guard brigade, commander of the brigade’s 3rd regiment, and the driver.”

Turkish forces frequently carry out ground operations, airstrikes and artillery bombardments against the positions of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) militants in northern Iraq, especially the Qandil Mountains, the main PKK base.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union. Enditem