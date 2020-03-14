Iraq confirms 110 COVID-19 cases

BAGHDAD, March 14 (Xinhua) — Iraqi Health Ministry on Saturday confirmed a total of 110 COVID-19 cases across the country including the semi-autonomous region of Kurdistan.

The 110 cases include five new cases: three in the Iraqi capital Baghdad and one in the provinces of Karbala and Dhi Qar each, according to a ministry statement.

A total of nine have died from the virus, while 26 have recovered, the statement said.

The Iraqi authorities have been taking a series of precautionary measures against the spread of COVID-19.

On March 7, a Chinese team of seven experts arrived in Iraq’s capital Baghdad, and are expected to stay in the country for one month to help the government tackle COVID-19.