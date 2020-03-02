Iraq confirms 6 new cases of COVID-19

BAGHDAD, March 1 (Xinhua) — Iraqi Health Ministry on Sunday announced six new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 19.

The six new confirmed cases include two in the city of Baghdad and four in Sulaimaniyah province, the ministry said in a statement, adding the patients are people who returned earlier to Iraq from the neighboring Iran.

The six people were admitted to temporary quarantine wards in hospitals, where they were tested positive and transferred to the quarantine sites in Baghdad and the city of Sulaimaniyah in accordance with the international procedures, the statement added.

The latest six cases brought the number of infected people in Baghdad to eight, while the other 11 cases are five in Iraq’s northern province of Kirkuk, four in Sulaimaniyah, one in Najaf and one in Babil.

Recently, the Iraqi authorities have been taking a series of precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus after cases were confirmed in the country.