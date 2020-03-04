Iraq confirms new case of COVID-19

BAGHDAD, March 4 (Xinhua) — The northeastern Iraqi province of Sulaimaniyah announced on Wednesday a new case of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Iraq to 32.

The new case is a 70-year-old man and his condition is unstable, according to a statement by the health authority of Sulaimaniyah in the semi-autonomous region of Kurdistan.

The latest case brings the number of infected people in Sulaimaniyah to five, while the other 27 cases include 14 in the capital Baghdad, five in the northern province of Kirkuk, one in Babil, one in Maysan, three in Najaf, two in Wasit and one in Karbala.

The Iraqi authorities have been taking a series of precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus after cases were confirmed in the country.