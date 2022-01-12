Iraq has issued arrest warrants for 21 officials accused of graft.

Iraq is one of the world’s most corrupt countries.

BAGHDAD is a town in Iraq.

Last month, Iraqi authorities issued 21 arrest warrants for high-ranking government officials on corruption charges, according to the Iraqi Integrity Commission.

The commission said in a statement that 77 other officials had been summoned as part of investigations into allegations of corruption.

A current minister and former members of parliament are on the list, according to the statement, but no names are given.

Iraq has consistently ranked among the most corrupt countries in the world, according to the Transparency International index.

Since October 2019, Iraq has been engulfed in street protests over corruption and poor living conditions.

Iraqi President Barham Salih claimed last year that since 2003, (dollar)150 billion has been smuggled out of Iraq.

*Bassel Barakat is the author of this article.