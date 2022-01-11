Iraq is said to have intercepted drone attacks on Baghdad International Airport.

Iraq is said to have thwarted drone attacks on Baghdad International Airport.

There have been no reports of injuries or damage.

BAGHDAD is the capital of Iraq.

An Iraqi security official said on Monday that Iraqi security forces had thwarted two drone attacks on Baghdad International Airport.

Air defense systems intercepted two explosive-laden drones aimed at the diplomatic area of the airport, according to the source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

There were no injuries or property damage reported.

The report has elicited no response from Iraqi authorities.

On the second anniversary of the assassination of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani by a US drone near Baghdad airport on January 3, 2020, the attack took place on Monday.

The attack also killed Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, the deputy leader of the Hashd al-Shaabi militia (Popular Mobilization Forces).

Since Soleimani’s death, missile and drone attacks have targeted US interests in Iraq, particularly military bases, which Washington blames on Iraqi Shia militias close to Iran.

Ibrahim Mukhtar penned this piece.