Iraq, NATO to strengthen cooperation in combating terrorism

BAGHDAD, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) — Iraq and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) confirmed Tuesday their willingness to strengthen cooperation in combating terrorism.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi received a phone call from NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, and the two discussed means to enhance cooperation, particularly providing support to the Iraqi security and military institutions in the areas of training, advice, and intelligence cooperation, said a statement by the PM’s office.

Al-Kadhimi stressed the importance of “developing cooperation with NATO, in light of the Iraqi security forces continuing their military operations against terrorist gangs,” the statement said.

The phone call came a day after a rocket barrage targeted Erbil airport, which houses a U.S.-led coalition military base, in Iraq’s semi-autonomous region of Kurdistan, which left a civilian contractor killed and nine others wounded.

An unknown group calling itself Saraya Awliya al-Dam, or Guardians of Blood, claimed responsibility for the attack on the base at Erbil airport, saying it targeted the “American occupation” in Iraq, but the group’s claim was not immediately verified.

Late on Tuesday, al-Kadhimi’s media office said in a separate statement that “the terrorist act in Kurdistan region comes as the Iraqi government is exerting great efforts to calm the situation there and keep Iraq away from conflicts.”

The Kurdish region in northern Iraq has been relatively peaceful as such attacks have frequently targeted Baghdad airport and Iraqi military bases housing U.S. troops, as well as the U.S. embassy in the Green Zone. Enditem