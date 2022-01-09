Iraq receives 50 Daesh ISIS militants from Syria.

Iraq receives 50 DaeshISIS militants from Syria.

Following the defeat of DaeshISIS, thousands of members fled to Syria.

BAGHDAD is a town in Iraq.

According to Iraqi authorities, fifty Iraqi members of the DaeshISIS terrorist group were handed over to Baghdad from Syria on Saturday.

The Iraqi Defense Ministry said in a statement that the Iraqi suspects were apprehended inside Syrian territory and handed over to Iraq via the Rabi’a border crossing with Syria.

The DaeshISIS terrorist group captured Mosul, Salahuddin, and Anbar provinces, as well as parts of Diyala and Kirkuk, in June 2014. These provinces and parts of Diyala and Kirkuk were recaptured from the group in late 2017 by Iraqi forces with support from a US-led coalition.

Following the terror group’s defeat, thousands of DaeshISIS members fled to neighboring Syria.

The Iraqi army continues to conduct operations against the group, which has carried out sporadic attacks in Iraq in recent months.

Ahmed Asmar is the author of this piece.