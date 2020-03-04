Iraq repatriates 82 Azerbaijani children from IS-affiliated families

BAGHDAD, March 4 (Xinhua) — Iraq has repatriated 82 children born to Azerbaijani families affiliated with the Islamic State (IS) militant group, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

Ahmed al-Sahaf, spokesman of the ministry, said in a statement that the repatriated children had been held with their convicted mothers imprisoned in Iraq for joining the extremist IS.

So far, the Iraqi authorities have sent 828 children from IS-affiliated families of various nationalities, the statement said.

Thousands of foreign fighters joined the IS which established a self-proclaimed caliphate in parts of Iraq and Syria in 2014.

However, after the defeat of the IS in both countries, hundreds of IS loyalists were killed or captured.

The Iraqi judiciary has conducted trials for thousands of suspected IS militants including hundreds of foreigners.