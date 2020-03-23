Iraq reports 11 new coronavirus cases

BAGHDAD, March 19 (Xinhua) — Iraqi Health Ministry on Thursday confirmed 11 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of the infected patients in the country to 177.

The new cases included four in the capital Baghdad, two in Karbala and one in the provinces of Najaf, Basra, Diwaniyah, Muthanna and Wasit each, the ministry said in a brief statement.

Of the 177 confirmed cases, 12 have died and 49 others have recovered, according to the statement.

To help Iraq cope with the coronavirus spread, a Chinese team of seven experts arrived in Baghdad on March 7.

They are working with their Iraqi counterparts in the fight against the viral respiratory disease, which has largely been under control in China through a nationwide campaign.