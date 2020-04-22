Iraq reports 28 new coronavirus cases, 1,602 in total

BAGHDAD, April 21 (Xinhua) — The Iraqi Health Ministry on Tuesday reported 28 new coronavirus cases in the country, bring the total number to 1,602.

The 28 new cases are 15 in the capital Baghdad, 11 in Basra and two in Muthanna, the ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, 83 patients have so far died from the disease, while 1,096 others recovered, the statement added.

The Iraqi authorities have taken several measures to contain the outbreak of COVID-19, including imposing a nationwide curfew and a ban on internal and external travels.

A day earlier, a third batch of Chinese medical aid arrived in Baghdad as part of China’s assistance to boost Iraq’s capability to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

On March 7, China sent the first batch of medical aid to Iraq as well as a medical team of seven Chinese experts to work with their Iraqi counterparts to fight the coronavirus, before the second batch of aid arrived on April 8. Enditem