Iraq reports 4,666 new COVID-19 cases, 1,127,580 in total

BAGHDAD, May 12 (Xinhua) — The Iraqi Ministry of Health reported on Wednesday 4,666 new coronavirus cases, raising the total nationwide number to 1,127,580.

A statement by the ministry also reported 21 new COVID-19 deaths, raising the death toll from the infectious virus to 15,855, while the total recoveries in Iraq climbed by 5,417 to 1,023,584.

A total of 9,781,666 tests have been carried out across the country since the outbreak of the disease in February 2020, with 36,170 done during the day.

According to the ministry statement, 21,675 people were vaccinated against the COVID-19 during the past 24 hours across the country, bringing the total number of doses received to 465,099.

Sayf al-Badr, spokesman of the ministry, told the official Iraqi News Agency that the ministry in coordination with the security forces will continue the COVID-19 vaccination during the full curfew period by allowing people to go to health centers for vaccination.

Al-Badr said there was an increasing demand for vaccination in the past days.

According to the spokesman, the COVID-19 recovery rate in Iraq is 90 percent and there is a gradual decline in the number of daily COVID-19 infections in the country.

Iraq has been pushing forward a vaccination drive in the country after its drug authority approved the emergency use of China’s Sinopharm vaccines and other COVID-19 vaccines.

Since the early stage of the pandemic in 2020, the Chinese government has sent medical aid to Iraq and donated two shipments of Sinopharm vaccines to the country to help combat the pandemic. Enditem