Iraq reports 5,995 new COVID-19 cases, 844,260 in total

BAGHDAD, March 30 (Xinhua) — The Iraqi Ministry of Health reported on Tuesday 5,995 new coronavirus cases, raising the total nationwide infections to 844,260.

The ministry also reported 37 new deaths, raising the death toll from the infectious virus to 14,286, while the total recoveries in Iraq climbed by 4,915 to 755,350.

A total of 7,991,239 tests have been carried out across the country since the outbreak of the disease in February 2020, with 40,964 done during the day.

It said that 13,020 people were vaccinated during the past 24 hours across the country, bringing the total number of doses received to 41,205 since the vaccines arrived early this month.

During a press conference in capital Baghdad, World Health Organization representative in Iraq Ahmed Zouiten called on Iraqi citizens to get vaccinated because “it is the best option to reduce the danger of coronavirus and the number of infections.”

“The precautionary measures are not 100 percent feasible, and the solution is vaccination,” Zouiten added.

Iraq has taken a series of measures to curb the recent rise in infections after the health ministry announced on Feb. 15 the detection of a new strain characterized by faster transmission and a higher level of severity.

On March 2, Iraq received a shipment of COVID-19 vaccines donated by the Chinese government to help combat the pandemic.

The Iraqi National Board for Selection of Drugs has approved the emergency use of the Sinopharm vaccines, in addition to AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and Sputnik V vaccines. Enditem