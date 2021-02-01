Iraq reports 714 new COVID-19 cases, 619,636 in total

BAGHDAD, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) — The Iraqi Ministry of Health reported on Sunday 714 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the nationwide tally to 619,636.

It also recorded six new deaths, raising the death toll from the infectious virus to 13,047. And 1,272 cases recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 592,129.

A total of 5,622,543 tests have been carried out across the country since the outbreak of the disease in February 2020, with 35,905 done during the day, it added.

Meanwhile, the Iraqi General Secretariat for the Council of Ministers said in a statement that Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi urged the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs to coordinate with the countries and companies producing COVID-19 vaccines to expedite the delivery of the doses to Iraq.

He stressed the need for the health ministry to communicate with the Chinese side to discuss the delivery of the Sinopharm vaccine as it has been approved by the Iraqi National Board for Selection of Drugs (NBSD), the statement said.

On Jan. 19, the ministry said that the NBSD had approved the emergency use of China’s Sinopharm and Britain’s AstraZeneca vaccines to contain the spread of the COVID-19 in the country.

Previously, the NBSD already approved the emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to combat the pandemic.

Also on Sunday, the health ministry launched a campaign to detect coronavirus infections in schools, shops, and other public places in capital Baghdad and some other provinces.

Iraq has taken a series of measures to curb the pandemic since the first coronavirus case appeared in the country.

China has been helping Iraq fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

From March 7 to April 26 in 2020, a Chinese team of seven medical experts spent 50 days in Iraq to help contain the disease, during which they helped build a PCR lab and install an advanced CT scanner in Baghdad.

China has also sent three batches of medical aid to Iraq. Enditem