Iraq reports 7,561 new COVID-19 cases, 964,435 in total

BAGHDAD, April 16 (Xinhua) — The Iraqi Ministry of Health reported on Friday 7,561 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total nationwide infections to 964,435.

The new cases included 2,764 in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, 723 in Diyala, 647 in Basra, 424 in Wasit, and 381 in Sulaimaniyah, while the other cases were detected in other provinces, the ministry said in a statement.

It also reported 30 new deaths, raising the death toll from the infectious virus to 14,915, while the total recoveries in Iraq climbed by 6,515 to 843,851.

A total of 8,732,638 tests have been carried out across the country since the outbreak of the disease in February 2020, with 42,111 done during the day.

It said that 18,316 people were vaccinated during the past 24 hours across the country, bringing the total number of people vaccinated to 215,801.

Iraq has taken a series of measures to curb the recent rise in infections after the Health Ministry announced on Feb. 15 the detection of a new strain characterized by faster transmission and a higher level of severity.

The Iraqi National Board for Selection of Drugs has approved the emergency use of China’s Sinopharm vaccines, in addition to the AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech, and Sputnik V vaccines.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic in Iraq in 2020, the Chinese government has sent a team of experts and batches of medical aid, including two shipments of COVID-19 vaccines, to the country to help combat the pandemic. Enditem