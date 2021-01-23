Iraq reports 809 new COVID-19 cases, 611,407 in total

BAGHDAD, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) — The Iraqi Ministry of Health reported on Thursday 809 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total nationwide infections to 611,407.

The ministry reported in a statement nine new deaths, raising the death toll from the infectious virus to 12,977, and 1,805 more recovered cases, bringing the total recoveries to 576,725.

A total of 5,267,174 tests have been carried out across the country since the outbreak of the disease in February 2020, with 38,390 done during the day, according to the statement.

A separate statement by the ministry said that Iraqi Minister of Health Hassan al-Tamimi held a meeting with the ministry’s media office and health directories of Baghdad and other provinces, in which he confirmed the necessity of boosting media and awareness efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

During the meeting, al-Tamimi stressed the importance of the media’s role in educating society and strengthening health-protective programs to spread awareness to confront the pandemic, according to the statement.

Iraq has taken a series of measures to contain the pandemic since the first coronavirus case appeared in the country.

China has been helping Iraq fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

From March 7 to April 26 in 2020, a Chinese team of seven medical experts spent 50 days in Iraq to help contain the disease, during which they helped build a PCR lab and install an advanced CT scanner in Baghdad.

China has also sent three batches of medical aid to Iraq. Enditem