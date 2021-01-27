Iraq restores production of home appliances

BAGHDAD, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — Iraqi Minister of Industry and Minerals Manhal Aziz said on Wednesday that Iraq is restoring the production of home appliances and hopes to export its products after increasing production, an official news agency said.

Aziz told the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that “one of the production lines for the State Company for Light Industries was officially inaugurated, and now it produces all kinds of freezers, refrigerators, air coolers, oil heaters, and some cookers.”

“We and the company’s management discussed issues of improving and increasing the production as well as increasing the efficiency of the products,” said Aziz, adding that the company currently produces 180 pieces per day, and its production can be increased, depending on the market.

“We are trying to help Light Industrial Company and other companies because they serve the Iraqi industry and help to employ manpower in the country, in addition to providing the Iraqi economy with domestic products,” Aziz concluded.

Aziz also said that the ministry seeks to facilitate customs procedures to export some of the products after increasing the production.

Iraq seeks to revive its industries to boost the country’s economy by reducing dependence on the export of crude oil, as Iraq’s economy relies heavily on crude oil exports, which represent more than 90 percent of the country’s revenues. Enditem