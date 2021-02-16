Iraq to use over 70,000 verification devices in upcoming elections: official media

BAGHDAD, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) — The Iraqi Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) said that it would use more than 70,000 verification devices in the elections slated for Oct. 10, official al-Sabah newspaper reported Monday.

Jumana al-Ghalai, spokeswoman of the IHEC, told al-Sabah that “the electoral commission would use 70,704 voters’ verification devices, in addition to 63,000 sorting devices in the upcoming elections.”

The accuracy of the verification devices is 100 percent because it depends on matching the voter’s fingerprints, al-Ghalai said.

She also said that these devices would work even if the power is cut off because they are provided with chargers that would give them a sufficient work period, the newspaper added.

This procedure by IHEC came to ensure the integrity of the elections in accordance with international standards to restore the citizens’ confidence in the electoral process, as many Iraqis believe the 2018 parliamentary elections were marred by fraud and irregularities.

On Jan. 19, the Iraqi government approved Oct. 10 as the new date for the country’s early elections to allow the IHEC more time to complete preparations.

The last parliamentary elections in Iraq were held on May 12, 2018. Enditem