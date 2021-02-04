Iraq warns of reimposing curfew as it reports 1,317 new COVID-19 cases

BAGHDAD, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) — Iraqi Health Minister Hassan al-Tamimi warned on Wednesday that the health authorities might reimpose health restrictions, including a nationwide curfew, if coronavirus infections continue to increase, while the ministry reported 1,317 new COVID-19 cases.

“We warn against an increase in infections and deaths due to failure to adhere to health-protective measures. There is a possibility to reimpose curfew if the number of infections continues to increase,” al-Tamimi said in a press conference.

“The infections began to increase during the past two weeks, and reached yesterday to about 2.5 percent of the daily tests,” al-Tamimi said, adding that the Iraqi authorities have warned of taking legal actions against violates of health-protective measures.

Later in the day, a statement by the Ministry of Health reported 1,317 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total nationwide number of cases to 623,072.

The ministry also reported 11 new deaths, raising the death toll from the infectious virus to 13,079.

It said that 1,275 cases recovered during the day, bringing the total recoveries to 595,869.

A total of 5,752,920 tests have been carried out across the country since the outbreak of the disease in February 2020, with 46,583 done during the day, according to the statement.

Iraq has taken a series of measures to curb the pandemic since the first coronavirus case appeared in the country.

China has been helping Iraq fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

From March 7 to April 26 in 2020, a Chinese team of seven medical experts spent 50 days in Iraq to help contain the disease, during which they helped build a PCR lab and install an advanced CT scanner in Baghdad.

China has also sent three batches of medical aid to Iraq. Enditem