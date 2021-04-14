Iraqi governor calls for ending PKK terror presence

BAGHDAD

The governor of northern Iraq’s Dohuk province on Tuesday renewed his call for ending the presence of the PKK terror group in Dohuk.

“The PKK militants are not from Dohuk, they are strangers and their presence in the province must be ended,” Ali Tatar told a press conference in the province.

He said PKK terrorists have imposed their control over some areas in the province’s Amedi district.

“PKK militants are the cause of failing to complete projects due to the ongoing fighting between them and Turkey,” he said.

Last November, Tatar called for ending the PKK presence in the province following a car bomb attack on Peshmerga forces, in which three soldiers were injured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

*Ahmed Asmar contributed to this report from Ankara.