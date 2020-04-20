Iraqi midfielder Resan to part company with Iran’s Persepolis at end of season

TEHRAN, April 19 (Xinhua) — Iraqi midfielder Bashar Resan announced that he will leave Iran soccer league side Persepolis at the end of the current season.

Resan returned to Iraq after the Iranian league was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is my last season in Persepolis and I want to experience another league,” Resan said.

“I’ve received many offers from Persian Gulf countries and Espanyol as well. But I will wait until the end of the season to make the best decision,” he said. Enditem