Iraqi military confirms attack on Taji base, says it shouldn’t be pretext for foreign ops on its soil

An Iraqi Taji base housing US troops has been targeted in a rocket attack that severely injured Iraqi soldiers, the nation’s military confirmed. They also warned that the strike does not warrant a retaliation by foreign powers.

As many as 33 Katyushar rockets have been launched at the base located north of the Iraqi capital of Baghdad. The strike left several Iraqi air defense soldiers “critically injured,” according to the military statement. It is unclear if any US personnel have been affected.

The military urged all foreign forces to implement the national parliament’s resolution passed after the US killing of Iranian top general, Qasem Soleimani, and withdraw troops from Iraq.

The incident comes two days after the US launched its own air strikes against an Iranian-backed Shia militia in Iraq, which it blames for the previous assault on a base housing western forces. The attack claimed lives of two American and one British soldiers.

The move sparked angry reaction in Baghdad, which said it would file a complaint to the UN Security Council over the issue while the affected militia called it a violation of Iraq’s sovereignty.

