Iraqi militias are hunting down ISIS militants in Baghdad.

The operation, according to Hashd Shaabi, is aimed at apprehending militants holed up outside of cities.

On Sunday, the Hashd al-Shaabi militia launched a military operation in Baghdad, Iraq’s capital, to hunt down DaeshISIS militants.

The pro-government Shia militia said in a statement that its fighters searched several areas in Baghdad’s Tarmiyah.

The militia stated that the operation’s goal is to apprehend militants holed up in rural areas outside of cities, but did not provide any additional information.

The terrorist group DaeshISIS has a stronghold in Tarmiyah, from where its militants launch attacks inside Iraq’s capital.

Iraq declared victory over DaeshISIS in 2017, reclaiming all territories controlled by the terrorist group since the summer of 2014, which accounted for roughly a third of the country’s territory.

However, the group is said to have maintained sleeper cells in large areas of Iraq and to carry out sporadic attacks.

*Ahmed Asmar is the author of this piece.