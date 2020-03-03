Iraqi parliament postpones session to vote on new cabinet

BAGHDAD, March 1 (Xinhua) — The Iraqi parliament on Sunday postponed a session to vote on the cabinet proposed by Prime Minister-designate Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi due to a lack of quorum amid political disputes.

“The Council of Representatives (parliament) decided to postpone the session of giving confidence to Allawi government until Monday due to the lack of a quorum,” the state-run television Iraqiya channel said without giving further details.

On Thursday, the parliament failed to meet to vote on a new cabinet proposed by Allawi due to a lack of quorum, and postponed the session until Saturday.

Before the postponement, the parliament witnessed heated debate among the political blocs over the candidates of Allawi’s cabinet, which prompted the Kurdish, some Sunni and Shiite lawmakers to boycott the session again as they did on Thursday.

On Feb. 19, Allawi called on the parliament to hold a session to vote on his cabinet’s lineup.

On Feb. 1, Iraqi President Barham Salih appointed Allawi as the prime minister-designate to form a new cabinet, and according to the Iraqi constitution, Allawi has 30 days to form a cabinet and present it to parliament for approval.