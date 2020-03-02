Iraqi PM-designate apologizes for forming new cabinet

BAGHDAD, March 1 (Xinhua) — Iraqi Prime Minister designate Mohammad Tawfiq Allawi on Sunday apologized for forming a new Iraqi government, hours after the parliament failed to hold a session to vote on his cabinet lineup.

In a letter sent to the Iraqi President Barham Salih, Allawi said that he apologized because he was “in front of an equation, the position of prime minister in exchange for lack of honesty with my people and continuing the position at the expense of their suffering.”

He said that his choice was “simple and clear, which is to be with my people, especially when I saw that some political parties were not serious about reform that they promised the people with.”

Earlier in the day, the Iraqi parliament postponed its scheduled session to vote on the cabinet proposed by Allawi to Monday due to a lack of quorum amid political disputes.

On Thursday, the parliament had failed to meet to vote on the new cabinet for similar reasons.

Before the postponement, the parliament witnessed heated debate among the political blocs over the candidates of Allawi’s cabinet, which prompted some lawmakers to boycott the session again as they did on Thursday.

On Feb. 1, Iraqi President Barham Salih appointed Allawi as the prime minister-designate to form a new cabinet, and according to the Iraqi constitution, Allawi has 30 days to form a cabinet and present it to parliament for approval.