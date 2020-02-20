Iraqi PM-designate to submit cabinet lineup to parliament next Monday

BAGHDAD, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) — Iraq’s Prime Minister-designate Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi on Wednesday called on the parliament to hold an extraordinary session to vote on his cabinet lineup next Monday.

In his address to Iraqi people, Allawi said “I call on the parliament to hold an extraordinary session to vote on giving confidence to the government next Monday, on February 24,” Allawi said promising that the next government will be independent and will include no candidate from any political party.

Allawi pledged, in his televised address, that his cabinet lineup will be for all Iraqis and will gain their confidence through what will accomplish.

Allawi said that “we can’t run away from real reform as the situation after these protests will not be like before them, as if the demonstrations retreat, they will return stronger and broader than what we have seen.”

He also vowed to launch immediate investigation into the killing of the demonstrators, and will reveal to the people the elements who attacked the demonstrators and the security forces and bring them to justice, in addition to release the detained peaceful demonstrators.

On Feb. 2, Iraqi President Barham Salih appointed Allawi as prime minister-designate to form an interim government after months of political row and anti-government protests.

Allawi has since pledged to form a competent government beyond sectarian quotas and political parties that represents all Iraqi factions.

The prime minister-designate has 30 days to form a cabinet and present it to the parliament for approval after his appointment.