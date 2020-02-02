Iraqi president asks for nomination of new PM by Feb. 1

BAGHDAD, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — Iraqi President Barham Salih on Wednesday asked the Iraqi political blocs to nominate a candidate by Feb. 1. to succeed resigned Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi.

The Iraqi president “called on the political blocs to resume a serious and constructive dialogue to choose a prime minister for the new government,” said a letter by Salih sent to the political blocs.

Salih warned that if the political blocs fail to nominate a candidate by next Saturday, he will use his constitutional powers to assign whoever he finds “most acceptable to the parliament and the people,” according to the letter.

Since Abdul Mahdi submitted his resignation last November in response to anti-government protests, the political blocs have been in tough negotiations over nominating a new head of government which must be accepted by Iraqi demonstrators.

According to the constitution, the largest coalition in parliament should nominate a candidate for the vacant post to the Iraqi president who will task the new prime minister-designate with forming a new cabinet.

The prime minister-designate has 30 days to form a cabinet and present it to parliament for approval. The parliament must approve each minister in separate absolute majority votes.

Mass anti-government demonstrations have been continuing in the capital Baghdad and other cities in central and southern Iraq since last October, demanding comprehensive reform, fight against corruption, better public services and more job opportunities.