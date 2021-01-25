Iraqi security forces continue operation to hunt down IS militants

BAGHDAD, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) — The Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) forces continued an operation for the third successive day to hunt down militants of the extremist Islamic State (IS) group in several areas across the country.

A CTS statement said on Sunday that its troops managed to dismantle a terrorist network after capturing three terrorists that have links with remnants of IS group in the city of Heet, some 160 km west of Baghdad.

The troops also seized important documents and a telescope used by the terrorists to monitor military convoys, the statement said.

The latest arrest brought the number of terrorists captured since the launch of the operation on Friday morning to 10, the statement added.

The CTS operation came one day after two suicide bombings took place on Thursday morning in a bustling outdoor market in the Bab al-Sharji area in downtown Baghdad, which resulted in the killing of 32 people and the wounding of more than a hundred others.

A day after the twin suicide bombings, IS group claimed responsibility for the bombings that targeted a gathering of Shiite people.

Massive suicide bombings have become rare in Baghdad, as the security situation has been relatively improved in Iraq since the Iraqi security forces fully defeated IS militants across the country late in 2017.

However, sporadic deadly incidents still occur in the war-ravaged country as IS remnants have since melted into urban areas or deserts and rugged areas, carrying out frequent guerilla attacks against security forces and civilians. Enditem