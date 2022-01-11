Iraqi security officers have been arrested in connection with the deaths of 20 civilians.

Iraqi security officers have been detained in connection with the deaths of 20 civilians.

In Babel province, 20 civilians were killed in a deadly operation to apprehend two suspected militants.

According to a local security official on Sunday, Iraqi forces detained several security officers in connection with the deaths of 20 civilians in central Iraq.

On Thursday, two civilians were killed during a security operation in the village of Al-Rashayed in Babel province to apprehend two suspected militants.

The killings sparked widespread outrage in Iraq, prompting the government to launch an investigation.

Several security personnel, including officers, were arrested in connection with the fatal operation, according to the source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

He did not, however, provide an exact figure.

“Investigations revealed that the root of the problem was a family feud involving the family’s patriarch and one of his sons-in-law,” the official said.

He claimed that his son-in-law, a police officer, falsely reported that his father-in-law was harboring two terrorists in his home.

“A security force attempted to arrest the victim, but he refused to surrender, resulting in a shootout,” according to the security official.

*Written in Ankara by Ahmed Asmar.