Iraqi top officials meet GCC chief in Baghdad over boosting ties

BAGHDAD, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) — Iraqi top officials on Monday held meetings with Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf, secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), who is on an official visit to Baghdad, aimed at discussing means to enhance bilateral relations in all fields.

A statement by the Iraqi Presidency said that President Barham Salih held a meeting with Al-Hajraf in the presidential palace, where Salih “welcomed the success of the recent Gulf summit and the signing of the Al-Ula statement that achieved the Gulf reconciliation.”

Salih stressed that the reconciliation would enhance the vital role of the GCC and its positive impact on security and stability throughout the region, the statement said.

The crises of terrorism and economic situations that the region is going through are common challenges that require concerted efforts to address them, Salih added.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi during a meeting with Al-Hajraf confirmed that Iraq is seeking to strengthen its relations with the GCC countries in the political, cultural, economic, and commercial fields, al-Kadhimi media office said in a statement.

Al-Kadhimi stressed the need for “dialogue to be the basis for solving the outstanding problems between the countries of the region, particularly since the current regional and international developments will have repercussions on all countries of the region,” according to the statement.

Al-Kadhimi also urged to expedite the electricity interconnections between Iraq and the GCC countries, as well as boosing commercial exchange, it said.

For his part, Al-Hajraf affirmed the GCC’s support for Iraq in achieving its security, stability, and sovereignty, saying, “the GCC countries commend Iraq’s successful experience in the field of combating terrorism,” the statement said.

The visiting GCC chief also met with Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and reiterated the GCC’s support for the stability of Iraq. Enditem