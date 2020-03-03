Iraq’s Abdul Mahdi says will walk away from caretaker…

BAGHDAD, March 2 – Adel Abdul Mahdi will walk away from his role as Iraq’s caretaker prime minister and will not conduct most of his official duties, he said in a statement on Monday, deepening a political crisis in the oil producer.

Abdul Mahdi called on parliament to call early elections on Dec. 4, the statement said, which came a day after lawmakers failed to approve a cabinet of his designated successor Mohammed Allawi, who later then withdrew his candidacy. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein and Ulf Laessing; Editing by Alison Williams)