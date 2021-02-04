Iraq’s daily COVID-19 cases hit year’s record high of 1,135

BAGHDAD, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) — The Iraqi Ministry of Health on Tuesday reported a new daily record high of 1,135 COVID-19 cases in 2021, bringing the total nationwide cases to 621,755.

The new cases included 502 in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, 103 in Karbala, 94 in Najaf, and 64 in Kirkuk, while the other cases were detected in other provinces, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also reported 11 new deaths, raising the death toll from the infectious virus to 13,068, and 1,210 new recovered cases, bringing the total recoveries to 594,594.

Hassan Nadhim, spokesman for Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, said at a press conference after the weekly cabinet meeting that the government decided to impose strict compliance with protective measures on all workers in the ministries and other institutions, as well as banning gatherings.

He also said that Health Minister Hassan al-Tamimi warned during the cabinet meeting that Iraq may witness an increase in coronavirus infections if people do not abide by the protective measures, including wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

On Monday, al-Tamimi said in a brief statement that Iraq will get 2.5 million to 3 million doses of coronavirus vaccines, which will arrive at the end of this month.

On Jan. 19, the ministry said that the Iraqi National Board for Selection of Drugs (NBSD) had approved the emergency use of China’s Sinopharm and Britain’s AstraZeneca vaccines to contain the spread of the COVID-19.

Previously, the NBSD already approved the emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to combat the pandemic.

Iraq has taken a series of measures to curb the pandemic since the first coronavirus case appeared in the country.

China has been helping Iraq fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

From March 7 to April 26 in 2020, a Chinese team of seven medical experts spent 50 days in Iraq to help contain the disease, during which they helped build a PCR lab and install an advanced CT scanner in Baghdad.

China has also sent three batches of medical aid to Iraq. Enditem