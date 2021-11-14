Ireland Baldwin flaunts her curves and numerous tattoos in a busty peach bikini.

On Instagram, Ireland Baldwin wowed fans with a series of busty peach bikini snaps that flaunted her curves and tattoos.

Model Ireland, 26, looked stunning in the photos, wearing no make-up and her hair pulled back into a bun. She is the daughter of Hollywood stars Alec Baldwin and Kim Bassinger.

She’s relaxing by a pool in one photo, flaunting her stunning curves, and swimming in another, flaunting her incredible tattoo collection on her arms.

Ireland and her boyfriend RAC were seen relaxing in a third photo, which was captioned “Mom ‘n’ Dad work-cation..”

In the Instagram photos, Ireland Baldwin looked stunning (Image: Instagram).

“I love that swim top,” one fan said, while another said, “Happy couple..” These are some fantastic images! You’re both glowing.

“Love that smile in the third photo,” a third fan said, while others remarked, “Looking incredible,” and “so beautiful..” “Good to see that beautiful smile,” a fifth fan said.

This isn’t the first time Ireland has flaunted her gorgeous curves or tattoos on social media, with fans going crazy for the pictures.

Ireland Baldwin’s Instagram photos have gone viral (Image: Instagram).

She shared а cheeky photo of her new bum tattoo on the beach in a pink and lilаc bikini earlier this year.

“I got a new tattoo because I [love]rash decisions,” read the caption.

‘

She’s flaunted not only her curves on social media, but also some adorable photos of her new rescue dog, Pieces.

Ireland Baldwin also posted a sweet photo of herself and her boyfriend RAC on Instagram (Image: Instagram).

“My new little foster bаby!” captioned Ireland. “Her nаme is Pieces, and she is the sweetest baby girl in the world.”

He enjoys playing with my large dogs, despite the fact that it’s only been a few hours.

She’s on the lookout for a place she can call home for the rest of her days.

” he says.

