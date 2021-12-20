Ireland Covid restrictions explained: What they mean and whether you can still travel there from the UK

Ireland’s Covid restrictions: What they mean and whether you can still travel there from the UK

More than a third of new cases in Ireland last week were caused by the Omicron variant.

In order to combat the spread of Omicron, Ireland has imposed new Covid-19 restrictions.

As a result, the Irish government implemented emergency measures.

Here’s everything you need to know about the situation.

On Sunday, December 19, at 12 a.m., the new measures went into effect.

They will currently last until January 30, 2022.

As part of a slew of new measures aimed at halting the spread of the Omicron variant, Irish hospitality venues must now close at 8 p.m.

According to the new regulations, all restaurants and bars must close at 8 p.m., and no indoor events should take place after that time.

Indoor daytime events should be limited to 50% of the venue capacity or 1,000 people, whichever is less.

All outdoor events should have a cap of 50% of venue capacity or 5,000 people, whichever is lower.

Wedding receptions are permitted after 8 p.m., but only for a maximum of 100 people.

All close contacts will receive enhanced restricted movement advice.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the Omicron variant posed a “significant threat” to the country in a televised address to the nation on Friday.

“The Covid-19 virus’s Omicron variant is exploding across Europe,” said Mr Martin.

“It’s here, it’s in our country, and infections will skyrocket.”

“It spreads so quickly across all age groups that we’re likely to see infections at a rate far exceeding anything we’ve seen before – it’s that serious.”

“It is not the news I wanted to bring you, and it is not the news you want to hear,” the Taoiseach added.

“By 2022, we will be in a much better position.”

“All we have to do now is get safely to the other side of this Omicron wave.”

“Please be safe and look after each other this Christmas.”

Absolutely.

Anyone traveling to Ireland, regardless of vaccination status, has had to show a negative Covid-19 test since midnight on Sunday, December 5, 2021.

